Operational leadership and relationship management focus

Make a difference by achieving immediate and lasting changes

Domestic violence and homelessness organisation

About the organisation

Warlga Ngurra Women and Children’s Refuge is a leading Aboriginal Specialist Homelessness Service that responds to women, with or without accompanying children, who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to domestic violence. Their services include court support, children’s activities, outreach support, advocacy, housing support, child support and referrals.



The team at Warlga Ngurra is passionate about their mission to deliver innovative solutions to address homelessness, violence and poverty. They are focused on achieving immediate and lasting changes, within a culturally diverse and safe environment.



About the role

This important role will lead Warlga Ngurra’s delivery of services to the women and children they support. The Manager’s portfolio includes team leadership and development, relationship management of key stakeholders and funding organisations, budget management, funding applications/reporting and working with the Board to ensure the long term sustainability and growth of Warlga Ngurra.



You will be responsible for providing expert advice, leadership and training to the team, to help enhance their capability to deliver client centred service in line with best practice, funding requirements and Warlga Ngurra’s values.

Reporting directly to the Board, the position manages a team of 4 Case Workers and 1 Administrator, who work within the day to day running of Warlga Ngurra’s refuge and its programs.



The position represents Warlga Ngurra in raising awareness, providing education and giving a voice to the issues of homelessness and domestic and family violence across the Lake Macquarie, Newcastle and Port Stephens LGAs.



About you

The ideal candidate will have excellent knowledge and experience of strength-based case management, trauma informed care and client -centric approaches in providing casework services to vulnerable women and children. A genuine passion for empowering others, creating long standing relationships and dedication to continuous improvement will see you succeed in this important role for Warlga Ngurra.



The skills and experience we are seeking include:

Tertiary qualifications in Social Work, Psychology or related Behavioural Sciences.

Minimum five (5) years’ experience in domestic/family violence, homelessness or community services sector.

The ability to build capacity and maintain strong working relationships with key stakeholders and to build and participate in effective partnerships.

Exceptional skills in developing and maintaining a service of quality that is a place of safety, security, comfort and confidentiality for clients.

Accurate, clear and informative report writing skills and ability to communicate positively and confidently with a wide range of people.

This is an Aboriginal Identified Position in accordance with Section 14(D) of the Anti -Discrimination Act 1977.



You are required to hold a current driver’s license and Working with Children Clearance and a National Police Check as part of your employment.



How to apply

To learn more about key responsibilities, company culture and associated benefits of this opportunity, please contact Louise Mann on 0249 272024. You are welcome to request a copy of the success profile pack by emailing Monique Fulmer moniquef@peoplefusion.com.au We look forward to reviewing your application, including covering letter. To submit, click ‘apply for this job’.



Applications close 6 June 2022.