Make a difference by supporting families in our local community

Work for a progressive leading organisation and supportive team

Wallsend base, salary packaging, car

About the organisation

Warlga Ngurra Women and Children’s Refuge is a leading Aboriginal Specialist Homelessness Service that responds to women, with or without accompanying children, who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to domestic violence. Their services include court support, children’s activities, outreach support, advocacy, housing support, child support and referrals.



The team at Warlga Ngurra is passionate about their mission to deliver innovative solutions to address homelessness, violence, and poverty. They are focused on achieving immediate and lasting changes, within a culturally diverse and safe environment.



About the role

This important new role is responsible for strengthening the social and emotional wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander mothers and children, by providing counselling and other supports, prioritising the needs of the Stolen Generations. You will be based at the Wallsend office with a caseload geography across the Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, and Port Stephens regions with a case load minimum of 10 Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander mothers (preferably 5 in each 6-month period), in accordance with the funding agreement. Key responsibilities include client screening, needs and risk assessments, developing and implementing trauma informed protocols, providing culturally safe counselling and support to clients, and working collaboratively with specialist and mainstream services to provide quality outcomes.



About you

You will have demonstrated experience working with and delivering social and emotional wellbeing services to Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander people with an ability to build capacity and maintain strong working relationships with key stakeholders and to build and participate in effective partnerships.

Additional skills and experience:

Tertiary qualifications in Counselling, Psychology, Social Work, Mental Health, Youth Work, Indigenous Studies or a related area (essential).

Understanding of the impact of post trauma, dispossession, separation of families, ongoing social disadvantage, racism, and other historical, social, and cultural issues that impact on the social and emotional wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples[EM1].

Demonstrated experience in the provision of casework to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander families.[EM2]

Prior experience supporting families and individuals impacted by domestic violence.

Experience working with vulnerable women and children and maintaining strong skills in the assessment of risk and safety.

Ability to work autonomously and as part of a team.

Accurate, clear, and informative report writing skills and ability to communicate positively and confidently with a wide range of people.

Willingness to travel to perform the duties of the role including between Warlga Ngurra, client and stakeholder’s sites.

Knowledge of Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Port Stephens networks and service systems (highly desirable).

Experience working in the Not-For-Profit sector or within a social justice framework (desirable).

This is an Aboriginal Identified Position in accordance with Section 14(D) of the Anti -Discrimination Act 1977.



You are required to hold a current driver’s license, First Aid Certificate, Working with Children Clearance and a National Police Check as part of your employment. Confirmation of Aboriginality certificate or a Supporting Letter is also required.



How to apply

To learn more about key responsibilities, company culture and associated benefits of this opportunity, please contact Wendy Donovan on 02 4927 2015 or Rachael Levey on 02 4927 2029. You are welcome to request a copy of the success profile pack by emailing Rachael Levey rachaell@peoplefusion.com.au



We look forward to reviewing your application, including covering letter. To submit, click ‘apply for this job’.



Applications close midnight Monday 26 September 2022.